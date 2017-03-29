Dylan to meet Nobel academy to receive literature diploma

HELSINKI — The Swedish Academy says 2016 Nobel literature winner Bob Dylan will meet with members of the academy this weekend and they will hand over his Nobel diploma and medal.

Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the academy, says in a blog on the academy's website that Dylan will not give his Nobel lecture during his concert visit but that a recorded version will be sent at a later date.

Danius said Wednesday that no further details are yet known.

Dylan declined the invitation to attend the traditional Nobel Prize banquet and ceremony on Dec. 10 last year, pleading other commitments. He is performing concerts in Stockholm both Saturday and Sunday.