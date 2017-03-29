First lady helps present courage awards to 13 women

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is helping present courage awards to 13 women from around the world.

The first lady and top State Department official Thomas Shannon are presenting the awards in Washington.

Mrs. Trump says the women are "true heroes" and "extraordinary examples" of finding the courage needed to help change the world.

The Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Award recognizes women who have shown courage and leadership while advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women's empowerment — often at personal risk.

Wednesday honorees hail from Bangladesh, Botswana, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Niger, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, Vietnam and Yemen.