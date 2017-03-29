French candidate Macron wins new supporter: former PM Valls

PARIS — French centrist presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has won the backing of Socialist former prime minister Manuel Valls.

Valls said on BFM television Wednesday he will vote for Macron in the two-round presidential vote on April 23 and May 7 "because I think we must take no risk for the Republic".

Valls considers the independent as the best candidate to face far-right leader Marine le Pen. His move is a further blow to the campaign of Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon.

Polls suggest Macron is the front-runner in the election, whereas Hamon has no chance to advance to the runoff.