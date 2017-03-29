German court urged to reopen Auschwitz medic trial

BERLIN — A group of Holocaust survivors, historians and others are urging a German court to reopen as soon as possible the trial of an ex-SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp.

In a letter to the Neubrandenburg state court provided to The Associated Press Wednesday, the group accused the presiding judge of a "partisan approach" and being more concerned with the physical condition of Hubert Zafke than "the defendant's responsibility."

The trial has been postponed repeatedly after judges ruled the 96-year-old was unfit.

In December, the court rejected a complaint filed by prosecutors and attorneys representing Auschwitz victims and their families to remove the judges for alleged bias.