Guilty plea set for woman in Sandy Hook parent threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida woman is set to plead guilty to threatening the parent of a boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, because she thought it was a hoax.

A change-of-plea plea hearing is set in Fort Lauderdale federal court Wednesday for 57-year-old Lucy Richards, who is scheduled to plead guilty to a charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure. Richards also will be sentenced Wednesday.

She previously pleaded not guilty to transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting.