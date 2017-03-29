Houston-area mayor apologizes for calling councilman 'boy'

PASADENA, Texas — The mayor of a Houston-area city under court order to better protect Latino voting rights has apologized to a Hispanic councilman for calling him "boy" during a meeting.

Pasadena Mayor Johnny Isbell, who's white, apologized Tuesday to Councilman Cody Ray Wheeler.

Isbell's statement said that while the term "boy" could be construed as inappropriate, there was no racial component in his mind and members should be addressed more respectfully.

The incident happened Monday, when Isbell was calling for a contract vote. Wheeler said he'd not yet spoken about it.

Isbell said: "Well you better speak up, boy."

Wheeler says Isbell's remark was offensive and "Don't call me boy."

The contract was eventually approved.

A federal judge in January ordered Pasadena to revert to an eight-single-member City Council voting plan to avoid diluting Latino voting power.

