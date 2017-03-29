Israel: Palestinian woman killed after attacking police

JERUSALEM — Israeli police say officers have shot and killed a Palestinian woman who attacked them with a knife in Jerusalem.

Spokeswoman Luba Samri says the woman tried to stab officers on duty near the Old City on Wednesday.

It was the latest incident in a wave of Palestinian attacks on civilians and security forces that erupted in September 2015.

Since then, Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans, mainly in stabbing, shootings and assaults using cars.

Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians during the same period. Most of the slain Palestinians have been identified as attackers by Israeli authorities.