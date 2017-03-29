Major US utility sues insurers over coal ash cleanup costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The largest U.S. electric company says it is suing insurance companies to force them to cover some of its multibillion-dollar costs to clean up the toxic residues left in the Carolinas after decades of burning coal to generate power.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy Corp. said Wednesday it filed a lawsuit in state court against more than two dozen insurers going back three decades. The utility says the insurers have refused to pay claims that could total hundreds of millions of dollars.

Duke Energy said the companies were paid to provide general liability coverage to its operating subsidiaries in North Carolina and South Carolina, and their predecessor companies.