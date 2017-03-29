Man accused of threatening Jewish centres appears in court

NEW YORK — A former journalist from St. Louis who was arrested on a cyberstalking charge related to threats against Jewish organizations has made his first New York court appearance.

Juan Thompson appeared Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, where a judge appointed attorney Mark Gombiner to represent him.

Gombiner declined to make a bail argument, so Thompson will likely remain incarcerated until an April 10 hearing.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Thompson made threats against at least eight Jewish community centres , schools or other facilities to harass his girlfriend.

The government alleges in court papers that he sometimes emailed threats using the woman's name or used his name but claimed she was trying to implicate him.