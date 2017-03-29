Man wounded in Vermont marketplace stabbing, dies

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was stabbed near a busy outdoor pedestrian shopping and dining plaza popular with locals and tourists in downtown Burlington, Vermont, has died.

Police say 43-year-old Richard Medina was stabbed multiple times in the neck and back Wednesday afternoon near Church Street Marketplace.

Medina was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say another man surrendered to officers at the scene. Charges are pending. A knife has been recovered.

Police say both men are transients and have extensive criminal records. They say the stabbing does not appear to have been random.