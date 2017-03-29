Mother of suspect in hit and run case appeals for his return

Police are searching for 23-year-old Aidan McAteer, who is believed to have left the country within hours of the crash in St. Helens, near Liverpool in northwest England.

His mother, Alicia McAteer, said Wednesday she called police after seeing a CCTV image of her son after the crash. She says she knows what happened is horrific, "but he is my son and as a mum myself I'm worried about where he is and what his state of mind is."