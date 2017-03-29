Breaking: PM Theresa May addresses Parliament post-Brexit
After making "Brexit" official, Britain's PM says that "today we do give effect to the democratic decision of the people of the United Kingdom who voted for us to leave the European Union."
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is speaking to the House of Commons as anticipation builds before a key decision on leaving the European Union.
May says that the moment is upon us when the country is set to start the process of leaving the European Union. The decision follows a June 23 referendum.
May says that "today we do give effect to the democratic decision of the people of the United Kingdom who voted for us to leave the European Union."
More coming.