Peru asks US for more aid to confront intense rains, floods

LIMA, Peru — Peru is asking the United States for more aid to confront the intense rains and flooding that have buried entire villages in mud, displaced thousands from their homes and left 97 dead.

Defence Minister Jorge Nieto says Peru especially needs equipment to help drain areas still submerged in water.

An ocean warming climatologists are calling a "coastal El Nino" has generated unusual rains that have hit especially hard in the north, where people have climbed on rooftops to await rescue.

Officials have called it the worst environmental disaster to strike Peru in nearly two decades.