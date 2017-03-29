Peru asks US for more aid to confront intense rains, floods
A
A
Share via Email
LIMA, Peru — Peru is asking the United States for more aid to confront the intense rains and flooding that have buried entire villages in mud, displaced thousands from their homes and left 97 dead.
An ocean warming climatologists are calling a "coastal El Nino" has generated unusual rains that have hit especially hard in the north, where people have climbed on rooftops to await rescue.
Officials have called it the worst environmental disaster to strike Peru in nearly two decades.
The U.S. has donated $525,000 to date and pledged to mobilize helicopters usually dedicated to coca eradication toward the rescue effort.
Most Popular
-
All aboard? 'Community road train' pitched for downtown Halifax
-
'Most disruptive year in the history of Nova Scotia education,' says expert after latest school closure
-
'Out of the ordinary:' Woman in her 60s attacked on Halifax walking path in broad daylight
-