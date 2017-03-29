Putin critic says he narrowly escaped death after poisoning

WASHINGTON — A Russian opposition leader critical of President Vladimir Putin says he narrowly escaped death after being poisoned with a substance his doctors still haven't been able to identify.

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. says his survival shows there are "near misses" in the Russian government's campaign to silence its political opponents.

He says the official diagnosis was toxic action by an undefined substance. He suffered multiple organ failure and was placed in a medically induced coma for several days.

The incident in early February was reminiscent of a mysterious poisoning he suffered two years earlier, when he nearly died from kidney failure. Both episodes occurred in Moscow.