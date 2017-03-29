Shooting wounds Mexican journalist; 2nd attack in 2 days

VERACRUZ, Mexico — A reporter in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz is in serious condition after he was shot outside his home.

The president of the state commission for the protection of journalists said the attack on Armando Arrieta Granados occurred early Wednesday in the city of Poza Rica.

Ana Laura Perez said a bullet punctured the lung of Arrieta Granados. He writes for the newspaper La Opinion de Poza Rica.

It was the second shooting attack on a journalist in two days in Mexico. A bodyguard protecting a threatened journalist was shot to death on Tuesday in the Baja California resort of San Jose del Cabo.