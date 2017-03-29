Slain man's daughter disputes police account of Paris raid

PARIS — The adult daughter of a Chinese man killed in a police raid in Paris says her father never had a chance against the officers who broke down their door and shot him.

The death of 56-year-old Shaoyo Liu on Sunday touched off riots in the northern neighbourhood that is home to many of the French capital's Chinese immigrants.

Police say Liu tried to stab an officer, and a member of the team fired in response.

Liu's daughter on Wednesday disputed that account, saying she heard a loud knocking that quickly turned to pounding before police burst inside. She said her father fell to the ground with a bullet wound.

She says he was holding kitchen scissors because he was cooking, but had no time or inclination to harm the officers.

