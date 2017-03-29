Supreme Court hears case of men convicted in 1984 murder

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing whether to overturn the convictions of seven men in the brutal beating death of a woman about a mile (1.6 kilometres ) from the U.S. Capitol in 1984.

The justices heard competing accounts Wednesday of the murder of 48-year-old Catherine Fuller. Police said Fuller was attacked on a street, dragged into an alley, beaten and brutally sodomized with a pole in a group attack by members of a neighbourhood gang. Her body was left in a garage.