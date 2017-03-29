The Latest: 3 arrests at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on protests in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested three people during a protest decrying the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old black teenager last month.

The protest Wednesday briefly shut down a city building where the City Council was trying to meet and halted light rail service.

Sgt. Pete Simpson says officers took reports of two assaults and property damage inside the city building.

A Multnomah County grand jury concluded last week that Officer Andrew Hearst was justified in shooting Quanice Hayes three times after police say Hayes reached for his waistband instead of following orders to surrender.

Police confronted Hayes on Feb. 9 after he allegedly used a replica gun to rob a homeless man of his state food benefits card. Hayes was also suspect in a reported car prowl shortly after the robbery and tried to enter a nearby home.

___

3:54 p.m.

Police in Portland, Oregon have detained a handful of people during a downtown rally protesting the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old black teenager.

TV footage showed police restraining at least two people Wednesday when they moved into the street.

Sgt. Pete Simpson, police spokesman, did not immediately return a call.

Police say protesters blocked traffic and one person set off a flare.