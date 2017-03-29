The Latest: Another arrest in shooting involving Fetty Wap

PATERSON, N.J. — The Latest on a shooting in New Jersey involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Another man is facing charges after a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown.

Passaic County prosecutors say 34-year-old Sylvester Huffin has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and three weapons charges. The Paterson man faces several decades in prison if convicted on all counts.

The shooting happened early Sunday on the street outside a Paterson deli. Police say Fetty Wap and several friends had become involved in a heated altercation with another group inside the deli. Three people were wounded, but Fetty Wap was OK.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Huffin has retained an attorney.

Authorities had announced earlier Wednesday that a hip-hop promoter arrested after the shooting is also facing an armed robbery charge.

11:05 a.m.

A hip-hop promoter arrested after a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown is also facing an armed robbery charge.

Passaic County prosecutors say Raheem Thomas had a handgun and hollow point bullets when he was arrested on the armed robbery charge, so he's also facing weapons charges and a count of receiving stolen property.

Thomas is due to appear in court Wednesday. It's unclear if he's retained an attorney.

