The Latest: Arkansas inmate asks judge to halt execution

2:55 p.m.

Attorneys for an Arkansas inmate facing lethal injection next month are asking a state judge to block his execution, saying he's mentally incompetent to be put to death.

Convicted murderer Bruce Ward asked a Jefferson County judge Wednesday to issue a preliminary injunction preventing his April 17 execution. Ward is among eight inmates the state plans to put to death over a 10-day period.

Ward has been on death row since 1990 in the death of Rebecca Lynn Doss, a clerk found strangled in the men's room of a Little Rock convenience store. The filing argues that Ward is a diagnosed schizophrenic with no rational understanding of his impending execution.

The filing is among a flurry of attempts in state and federal courts to block the state's unprecedented multiple execution schedule.

Arkansas hasn't executed an inmate since 2005.

___

11:14 a.m.

One of eight Arkansas death row inmates facing lethal injection next month is asking the state's highest court to block his execution so evidence from his murder trial can be retested.

Stacey Eugene Johnson asked the state Supreme Court Wednesday to stay his execution scheduled for April 20, one of the four double execution dates the state has set over a 10-day period.

Johnson asked justices to allow him to seek new testing of evidence from his conviction in the 1993 death of Carol Heath. The evidence includes hairs found at Heath's apartment.