The Latest: Bill to punish 'sanctuary cities' tabled

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana bill on sanctuary cities (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

A bill seeking to punish so-called "sanctuary cities" in Montana has been tabled by a legislative committee just hours after being endorsed on the House floor.

The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday afternoon set aside the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell. The 11-11 tie vote means the measure does not go to a final vote on the House floor.

The bill would have denied state money to communities that provide safe haven to people who enter the United States illegally and fail to co-operate with authorities from the Department of Homeland Security.

The measure was controversial from the start, but managed to pass an initial House vote 58-41 earlier Wednesday.

It would have given $50,000 to the Montana Attorney General's Office to enforce the law, and would have withheld oil and gas taxes, as well as some proceeds from coal.

___

4:15 p.m.

Montana lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would make communities pay a price for becoming so-called "sanctuary cities."

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell would deny local governments their share of some state revenues if they declare themselves sanctuary cities and provide safe haven to immigrants who entered the country illegally. It would also provide authority to the Montana Attorney General to enforce the proposed law.

The state House ratified the measure 58-41 and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Earlier this week, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would seek to withhold some federal money from local governments that do not co-operate with federal immigration authorities.