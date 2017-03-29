The Latest: Congo to probe deaths of American, Swede

BENI, Congo — Congo's government says it will investigate the deaths of an American and a Swedish expert for the United Nations and their interpreter. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave Monday after the team disappeared more than two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Sweden says it is opening a murder investigation.

American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and their interpreter Betu Tshintela went missing March 12 along with driver Isaac Kabuayi and two motorbike drivers in Central Kasai province. They were looking into alleged human rights violations by the Congolese army and local militia groups.