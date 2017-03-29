The Latest: Fishing boat carrying 91 makes it to Cyprus

ROME — The Latest on the large number of migrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach Europe (all times local):

5 p.m.

Cyprus authorities say a small fishing boat carrying 91 people who are believed to be Syrian migrants landed on the east Mediterranean island's northwestern coast after being battered in rough seas.

Police spokesman Nikos Tsappis told the Associated Press on Wednesday that authorities suspect the boat set sail from the southern coast of Turkey.

The passengers included 42 children and 20 women. They all were reported to be in good health and will be transferred to reception centres for asylum-seekers.

Cyprus' Joint Rescue Coordination Center says it was alerted to a boat in danger because of rough seas early Wednesday afternoon.

The boat managed to make it to shore near the northwestern village of Pomos before a rescue operation was launched.

___

2:33 p.m.

Italy's parliament has given final approval to a law outlining comprehensive standards of care for unaccompanied migrant children arriving in Italy, including a strict prohibition of turning them away at the border.

The U.N. children's agency and Save the Children praised the law's passage Wednesday saying it was the first of its kind in Europe. The law covers all aspects of care for minors arriving in Italy alone, reducing the amount of time they can spend in preliminary welcome centres , setting a 10-day window to confirm their identities and guaranteeing access to health care.