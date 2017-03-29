The Latest: Mexican man freed from detention

The Latest on the case of a Mexican man arrested in the Seattle area despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children (all times local):

3:56 p.m.

A Mexican man who was detained despite his participation in a program designed to prevent the deportation of people brought to the U.S. illegally as children has been released from custody.

Daniel Ramirez Medina was freed Wednesday in Tacoma, Washington.

Judge John Odell on Tuesday approved freeing the 24-year-old Ramirez until his next immigration court hearing.

Immigration agents arrested him last month in suburban Seattle, saying he acknowledged affiliating with gangs. Officials then revoked his protected status.

Ramirez adamantly denies any gang ties or making any such admission.

Ramirez was welcomed by supporters in the lobby of a detention facility after he was freed.

