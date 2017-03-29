The Latest: NC lawmakers announce deal on HB2 standoff

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on efforts at the North Carolina legislature to repeal or replace a state law limiting LGBT protections and which public restrooms transgender people can use (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

North Carolina Republican lawmakers say they have an agreement with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill."

GOP leaders announced Wednesday night that the new legislation would be debated and voted on Thursday. Details about the replacement weren't immediately available. It's also unclear whether there were enough House and Senate votes to pass it. Cooper didn't immediately comment.

Republican lawmakers and Cooper have sought an agreement by this week because the NCAA was poised to deny championship events to the state unless changes were made to the law known as House Bill 2. HB2 has prompted some businesses to halt expansions and entertainers to cancel concerts in the state.

Leaders of national and state gay rights groups said they are opposed to any legislation that essentially doesn't repeal HB2 completely and nothing else.

___

8:30 p.m.

North Carolina lawmakers keep huddling to shape legislation that does away with the state's "bathroom bill" and gets enough votes for passage this week to avoid new punishments by the NCAA.

Republicans and Democrats spent several hours Wednesday in closed-door meetings. Several lawmakers said there was a new proposal floated by Republicans. Bills considered recently would repeal the law known as House Bill 2, but contain add-ons. No agreement had been reached Wednesday night.

HB2 blocks expansion of LGBT rights in local ordinances and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.