The Latest: Snow closes schools in Alaska's largest city

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on snow that closed schools in Anchorage, Alaska (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says 8.8 inches (22.4 centimetres ) of snow fell on Alaska's largest city between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist Rebecca Duell (DOO-el) says that's a record for April 29 in Anchorage but not an unusual snowfall.

The latest snow fall on record of at least one-tenth of an inch is May 22, which occurred in 1964.

Since 1952, the average final snowfall in Anchorage occurs on April 18.

The previous high snowfall for March 29 was 3.4 inches (8.6 centimetres ) set in 2001.

The snow Wednesday closed schools and slowed traffic.

___

7:30 a.m.

Schools are closed in Alaska's largest city as heavy, wet snow piles up on streets.

The National Weather Service says a storm that began overnight continues to bring snow.

The agency says 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimetres ) could accumulate.

The National Weather Service says snowfall will change to showers and diminish in intensity by late morning.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.