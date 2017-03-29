The Latest: Weather Channel mourns deaths of storm chasers

SPUR, Texas — The Latest on severe weather affecting Southern Plains states in the US (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

The Weather Channel says two of its contractors were among the three storm chasers killed in a crash in West Texas during severe weather.

The channel said in a statement that Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall were "beloved members of the weather community" who'd worked as contractors for the channel. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two died Tuesday along with another storm chaser, 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger of Peoria, Arizona.

Williamson and Yarnall were both from Cassville, Missouri.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Gonzalez says a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Williamson ran a stop sign and slammed into a Jeep driven by Yarnall with Jaeger as passenger. All three were killed instantly. The crash happened at a remote intersection near the town of Spur, about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock. Tornadoes had been reported nearby at the time of the crash and heavy rain had been reported in the area.

6:30 a.m.

Authorities say a truck driver was killed when powerful winds upended his tractor-trailer on an Oklahoma interstate, while three storm chasers died in a collision as they raced toward a tornado-warned storm in West Texas.

The storms that bore down on Texas and Oklahoma late Tuesday brought tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and powerful winds, but no widespread damage was reported.

In Oklahoma, the truck driver was killed after strong winds pushed his rig off the interstate in El Reno, outside Oklahoma City. Forecasters confirmed a 95 mph wind gust in the area when the crash occurred.