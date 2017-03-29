Trump admin drops human rights conditions for Bahrain F-16s

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has decided to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions placed on the sale by the Obama administration.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker's office says the committee was notified Wednesday by the State Department that the administration intends to approve the sale. That notification triggers two consecutive periods in which Congress can review the deal and take steps to block it before it goes through.

The Obama administration had held off on finalizing the deal amid concerns about human rights issues in Bahrain. Corker says that approach is counterproductive. The Trump administration's pending approval has no such conditions.

Bahrain houses the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.