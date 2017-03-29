Trump's budget priorities set small businesses strategizing
NEW YORK — The priorities laid out in President Donald Trump's budget message have some small business owners strategizing how they might benefit from a big boost in
While Trump's plan, released March 16, is far from the final word on the subject, he has called for a $54 billion increase in the Pentagon's budget. He has proposed cuts elsewhere, such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Commerce Department, and no funding at all for 19 agencies including the National Endowment for the Arts. Departments and agencies across the government have programs that benefit small companies or offer them contracting opportunities.
"It's the opening bid in the negotiations," says David Primo, a professor of political science and business at the University of Rochester. The formal request that will go to Congress is expected in May, and even that version will be subject to negotiations among lawmakers.
Still, the proposal does give small business owners a sense of Trump's goals, not only for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, but for the rest of his term.
A look at how four business owners believe Trump's objectives could affect them:
AN END TO SUBSIDIES?
Air Choice One would lose revenue if the administration succeeds in ending funding for the Essential Air Service program, says Shane Storz, the company's CEO. The St. Louis-based carrier gets federal subsidies under the program aimed at making it easier for people who live in rural areas to catch flights nearer their homes.
The company has 56 subsidized flights a day, sending eight-seater turboprops carrying about 2,000 passengers a month to seven small cities in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Arkansas.


"If the program ended, it would hurt tremendously," Storz says.


"They believe that's going to come to fruition," says Scher, whose company is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. "They're ramping up their business."
That has already helped Frontline Selling. Scher expects that his company's first-quarter revenue will rise 10
HOPES FOR FEWER REGULATIONS

"For the better part of a year, we were significantly impeded by rules," Markman says. "The new administration recognizes the need for greater regulatory predictability."
The budget proposal did not mention regulations, but Markman noted that Trump signed an executive order in January requiring federal agencies to identify two regulations they will eliminate for every one they request.
Markman expects the budget that ultimately goes to Congress will prevent the FAA from adding staff who would write new regulations.
ARTS FUNDING CUTS MEAN LESS BUSINESS?


"They're not sure they're going to be able to spare the cash," he says. And if Breidbart doesn't get those deposits, which can be several thousand dollars, he cannot pay other comedians who appear with him.
He's also afraid if the NEA is eliminated, "that next year, when I show up at a
