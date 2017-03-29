Turkey arrests suspected IS recruiter

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have arrested a Syrian man who allegedly recruited militants from European countries to fight for the Islamic State group.

Anadolu Agency said the man — identified as Safwan Qahwati — was formally ordered arrested by a court on Wednesday, some time after he and his wife were detained on a highway near the southern town of Saricam.

Anadolu said he was caught in a joint operation by police and intelligence officers who stopped a bus in which the pair were travelling.

It described Qahwati as a senior IS member, who recruited militants and also provided training in bombs and the use of arms.