UK fight looms over gov't plan for 'great repeal' of EU laws

LONDON — A day after triggering its European Union exit process, the British government plans to outline how it intends to convert thousands of EU rules into British law when it leaves the bloc.

The government is publishing details Thursday of a Great Repeal Bill that would put existing EU laws into British statute so that "the same rules will apply after exit day" as before.

Opposition lawmakers are unhappy at proposals to give government ministers power to change some laws without votes in Parliament.

They call that a government power grab. But the government says the authority would only be used to make "mechanical changes" so laws can be applied smoothly.