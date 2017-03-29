US official calls on Kosovo to retract law on creating army

PRISTINA, Kosovo — A senior United States official is calling on Kosovo leaders to retract a draft law on the transformation of its security force into a regular army and to continue consultations on the issue with the country's ethnic minorities.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee urged the government in Pristina during a visit to Kosovo on Wednesday to "take the law off the table."

Earlier this month, President Hashim Thaci sent a draft law to parliament seeking approval to form a regular army. Unlike constitutional amendments, the law does not require voting approval from Kosovo's ethnic minorities.