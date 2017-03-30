2 bystanders killed in Puerto Rico armoured car robbery

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police say gunmen attempting to rob an armoured car in western Puerto Rico have shot and killed two bystanders.

Police spokesman Jonathan Matias says Thursday's robbery occurred outside a bank in the coastal town of Anasco. He says two bank customers were killed in the robbers' exchange of gunfire with security guards, one of whom also was wounded.

Matias says police aren't yet sure how many gunmen were involved, but believe one was injured.