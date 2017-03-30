2 copies of Qur’an stolen from Charlotte airport chapel
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone has taken two copies of the
The Rev. Alice White told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2oA2q9i) she discovered the copies were gone Tuesday. She said the chapel always has a Christian Bible, the Jewish Torah and the
The Christian Pentecostal minister said a man in the chapel greeted her by name when he saw her name tag. She said she returned later and the
No arrests have been made.
An Islamic Center in Charlotte will provide replacement