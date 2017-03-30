8 coaches of train derail in north India, injuring 38 people

NEW DELHI — Eight coaches of a passenger train derailed in northern India on Thursday, injuring at least 38 people, officials said.

The coaches of the Mahakaushal Express train fell off the tracks in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh state, said Indian Railways spokesman Anil Saxena. Railway police and engineers were investigating the cause, Saxena said.

Local villagers and railway workers pulled hundreds of passengers out of the coaches that had fallen on their sides. Some of the injured received first aid at the site, while around two dozen were taken to hospitals.