After multiple-county crime spree, police kill 2 in Kentucky

ANCHORAGE, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say that two people killed by officers after allegedly stabbing an elderly widower to death were already on the run from the law for stealing a gun and a truck in another county.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Destiny A. Moneyhun and 25-year-old Bradley James Sheets. Both were shot by police in Anchorage, Kentucky, on Tuesday night.

In Barren County, where the pair lived, Glasgow Police Capt. Jennifer Arbogast said officers began looking for them Monday after their roommate reported that his truck, credit card and firearm were stolen. She said a statewide bulletin was issued describing them as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal.