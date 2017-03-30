American Airlines pilot dies after medical episode on flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An American Airlines pilot died after having a medical episode just before landing in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oBo8K5) that the captain declared a medical emergency on flight 1353 a couple of minutes before landing at Albuquerque International Sunport on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for the airline tells the newspaper that the captain landed the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth without incident. The plane taxied normally to a gate and was met by paramedics. American Airlines first officer William "Mike" Grubbs was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death.