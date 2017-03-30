Army ranger, policeman shot dead in southern Thailand

HAT YAI, Thailand — An army ranger and a policeman have been shot dead in Thailand's deep south in the latest killings in a region troubled by violent Muslim separatism.

Police Capt. Pracha Haedhak said the body of army ranger Saifru Hasimae was found Thursday in Yala province. No motive for his killing has been established.

Separately, five gunmen opened fire at a police station in Narathiwat province, killing a policeman and wounding three others. Police Col. Surapong Chatsuth said the attack appeared to be retaliation for a gunbattle Wednesday at a police checkpoint that resulted in the deaths of two gunmen.