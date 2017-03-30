Australia finds no proof its World Vision aid went to Hamas

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government says it has had found no evidence that any of its donations to the Christian charity World Vision have been siphoned to Islamic militant group Hamas.

But Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement on Thursday that its World Vision funding in Gaza will remain suspended while Israeli charges against the global aid agency's Gaza manager Mohammed el-Halabi remain unresolved.

Australia and Germany suspended funding in August after Israeli authorities charged el-Halabi with diverting around $50 million to Hamas to help build tunnels and purchase weapons. Israel's internal security service Shin Bet alleges el-Halabi created fictitious humanitarian projects in order to get the funds to Hamas.