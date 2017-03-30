Australian cyclone leaves bull shark stranded on land

SYDNEY, Australia — A powerful cyclone that tore through Australia's tropical northeast has left the ground littered with battered trees, ripped-up roofs — and one very unlucky shark.

Queensland state paramedic Lisa Smith says she was assessing the extent of flooding on Thursday on Rita Island, a coastal community near the town of Ayr that was lashed by Cyclone Debbie earlier this week. As she was approaching the edge of some receding floodwaters, she saw something grey on the ground.

At first, Smith thought it might be a dolphin — until she saw the fin and realized it was a 1-meter (3-foot) bull shark.