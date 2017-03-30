Beer bond: Maine brewers, Icelandic shipper teaming up

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine brewers and an Icelandic shipping company are partnering to try to bring the Pine Tree State's suds to more of the world.

Eimskip (AIM'-skip) and the Maine Brewers' Guild are set to announce the beer bond on Thursday morning in Portland at the International Marine Terminal.

The shipping company and the brewers' guild say craft beer is one of the fastest growing industries in Maine and had a statewide economic impact of more than $225 million last year. Major players in the craft beer world in Maine include Shipyard, Allagash and Maine Beer Company.