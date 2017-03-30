Belgium warns against violence during Turkey referendum vote

BRUSSELS — Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel warned that the government will not tolerate violence as Turks living abroad vote on a referendum that would give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power.

Belgian media reported that as voters lined up at the Turkish embassy in Brussels on Thursday, fighting broke out amid Erdogan's supporters and opponents.

Michel condemned the fighting in a Twitter message and said he will "apply zero tolerance for violence surrounding the Turkish referendum."

Turkish citizens in six European countries have until April 9 to vote in the referendum. The deadline in Turkey is a week later.