News / World

Coroner: London attacker killed by gunshot wound to chest

Romanian tourist Andrei Burnaz, who was injured in last week's attack, attends a vigil on Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Police officers, Muslim youths and hundreds of others linked hands Wednesday on Westminster Bridge to honor the four people who died in an attack that started on the span a week earlier. The bridge fell silent at 2:40 p.m. to mark the moment when Khalid Masood began mowing down pedestrians, killing three. Masood then fatally stabbed a policeman in a courtyard on the grounds of Parliament (Harriet Line/PA via AP)

Romanian tourist Andrei Burnaz, who was injured in last week's attack, attends a vigil on Westminster Bridge in London, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Police officers, Muslim youths and hundreds of others linked hands Wednesday on Westminster Bridge to honor the four people who died in an attack that started on the span a week earlier. The bridge fell silent at 2:40 p.m. to mark the moment when Khalid Masood began mowing down pedestrians, killing three. Masood then fatally stabbed a policeman in a courtyard on the grounds of Parliament (Harriet Line/PA via AP)

LONDON — A British coroner's officer says that the man who attacked Parliament last week before being killed by police died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

A senior police officer who also spoke at the start of Khalid Masood's inquest Thursday at Westminster Coroner's Court says that the attacker's rented SUV mounted a sidewalk twice as he drove across Westminster Bridge before crashing into Parliament's gates.

Masood then ran into Parliament's grounds wielding knives and fatally stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead by police.

Four victims were killed in the attack. One person remains hospitalized in a coma. More than 35 people were injured.

One man is in custody being question for a possible connection to the crime. The coroner adjourned the proceedings until May.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular