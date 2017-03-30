Dane urges people to report illegal pizza bakers

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's integration minister is urging people to turn in pizza bakers if they suspect they are employing illegal immigrants.

Inger Stoejberg says she "actually would encourage" Danes to contact authorities if they think something strange is going on, such as many employees "not speaking Danish at all."

She told TV2 late Wednesday that it is impossible for police to check all the backrooms of pizza restaurants.

Her comments came after the channel recently has been reporting an increase in the number of people suspected of living illegally in Denmark — jumping from 877 in 2015 to 1,348 last year.