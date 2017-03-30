Dem senator warns of political danger on Supreme Court vote

WASHINGTON — A Democratic senator is warning her party it could be politically dangerous to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Claire McCaskill is up for re-election next year in Republican-leaning Missouri. McCaskill highlights the dilemma for many Democrats in similar straits.

They must decide whether to vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch and anger their liberal supporters, or to vote to block Gorsuch and prompt Republicans to permanently change Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster.