Democrats criticize Trump's Air Force pick over past work

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's nominee to be Air Force secretary is facing criticism from Senate Democrats over her work as a defence industry consultant and her contact a decade ago with a federal prosecutor during a corruption probe.

Heather Wilson, a former member of Congress from New Mexico, testified Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the panel's top Democrat, called Wilson's refusal to disclose a key detail about her 2006 call to a U.S. attorney in New Mexico "unsettling."

Reed and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, pressed Wilson about nearly half a million dollars in questionable payments from federally funded nuclear labs she collected after leaving Congress in 2009.