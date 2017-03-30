Deputies: Florida boy, 4, recovering after shooting himself

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old Florida boy is expected to recover after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Pasco County Sheriff's spokeswoman Melanie Snow said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday night in a home in Zephyrhills, which is near Tampa on Florida's west coast.

The boy was flown to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition on Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway.

Snow didn't say how the boy got the gun or where his parents were when he was shot.