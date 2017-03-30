Duterte threatens to humiliate news outlets for drug reports

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has unleashed an expletive-laden tirade against the country's leading newspaper and TV network and threatened to publicly humiliate the outfits and their owners, whom he accused of distorting stories about his anti-drug crackdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte's outburst Thursday against the Philippine Daily Inquirer and ABS-CBN TV network in a nationally televised speech prompted a Philippine media watchdog to call him a "petty tyrant, who mistakenly believes public office is an entitlement that allows you to flaunt the laws of the land."