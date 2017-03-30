Ethiopia extends state of emergency by 4 months
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian lawmakers have extended the state of emergency declared six months ago for an additional four months.
The widely expected extension came amid reports of continued violence and anti-government activities in some restive remote areas.
"We still have some anti-peace elements that are active and want to capitalize on disputes that arise among regional states in the country," Ethiopia's
The state of peace and security in Ethiopia is now at a better level but the extension is needed to bring a "lasting peace," said the minister who cited a nationwide poll conducted by the government in which he said the public "significantly" demanded the extension of the law.
Prime Minster Hailemariam Desalegn mentioned the poll in a recent address to parliament, saying that 82
Ethiopia's parliament is 100
Some parts of the state of emergency have been removed. Arbitrary arrests without court orders and conducting searches without court papers were dropped. The government also lifted bans and restrictions on radio, television and