Family of slain Oklahoma man says audio proves racial bias

TULSA, Okla. — The attorney for an Oklahoma police officer accused in the shooting death of a black man says a potentially "prejudicial" audio recording should be barred from trial because it's inflammatory.

Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 16 killing of Terence Crutcher. Shelby has pleaded not guilty.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2nzEbJb ) reports that another officer, watching Shelby's interaction with Crutcher from a helicopter, says the 40-year-old man "looks like a bad dude."

Crutcher's family say the comment proves racial bias.

Attorney Shannon McMurray asked Wednesday that the judge bar the jury from hearing the audio. McMurray also requested the jury be given information about Crutcher's past, including his history of drug use and state incarceration.